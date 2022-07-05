Filmmaker booked for 'controversial' poster of documentary 'Kaali'

The Delhi Police has registered a case against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with a controversial poster of her documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai had shared the poster of Kaali on Twitter on Saturday. Photograph: Twitter

Police received a complaint from a lawyer, alleging that a poster is circulating on social media in which goddess Kali is shown smoking a cigarette.

From the contents of the complaint and the social media post, prima facie, an offence under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was made out and a case registered against Manimekalai at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, a senior police officer said.

A probe in the matter has been launched, he added.

Under attack for the poster of her documentary Kaali showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag, Manimekalai on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.

The poster had led to a social media storm with the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekalai', alleging that the filmmaker had hurt religious sentiments.

Several Twitter users slammed Manimekalai.

'The film depicts Maa Kali smoking a cigarette in a very objectionable form!! Very embarrassing!! Hindu Sena demands from @DelhiPolice to register an FIR against @LeenaManimekali,' tweeted Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta.



'Arrest those who make fun of religion or reprimand them well...,' another user said.

'This is not freedom of speech, this is attack on our culture, our sentiments,' read yet another tweet.

In response to the attacks, the filmmaker, based in Canada's Toronto, said she is willing to pay with her life.

'I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given,' Manimekalai wrote in a tweet in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy.

The Madurai-born filmmaker had shared the poster of Kaali on the microblogging website on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Manimekalai also urged people to watch the documentary to understand the context behind the poster.

*****

Indian High Commission in Ottawa urges Canadian authorities to withdraw 'provocative material'

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has urged the Canadian authorities to take down all 'provocative material' related to the controversial film after it received complaints from leaders of the Hindu Community in Canada about the 'disrespectful depiction' of Hindu Gods on the poster of the documentary.

The statement issued by the High Commission of India in Ottawa on Monday said that it had received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the 'disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods' on the poster of the film showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

'Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,' the statement read.

'We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organisers to withdraw all such provocative material,' it added.