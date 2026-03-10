HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC orders no-fault pay policy for serious Covid vaccine side effects

SC orders no-fault pay policy for serious Covid vaccine side effects

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2026 12:52 IST
March 10, 2026 12:52 IST

The top court has mandated the centre to develop a no-fault compensation policy for severe side effects experienced after Covid vaccination, ensuring support for affected individuals.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation will continue, according to the court.
  • The court clarified that the judgement does not prevent individuals from pursuing other legal remedies.
  • The no-fault framework should not be construed as an admission of liability by the Union of India or any other authority.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue.

 

"No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanism for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

The bench clarified that its judgement shall not preclude any person from pursuing such other remedies as may be available in law.

"Equally, the formulation of the no-fault framework shall not be construed as an admission of liability or fault on the part of the Union of India or any other authority," it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on pleas, including the one which alleged that two women lost their lives in 2021 after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. The plea alleged that both of them suffered from severe adverse effects following immunisation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
