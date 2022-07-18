News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC orders states to pay Covid compensation to victims' kin at earliest

SC orders states to pay Covid compensation to victims' kin at earliest

Source: PTI
July 18, 2022 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting any time.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said that if any claimant has grievance with respect to the non-payment of compensation and/or rejection of their claim then they may approach the grievance redressal committee concerned.

It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.

 

With regard to the plea alleging transfer of funds by the Andhra Pradesh government from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts, the bench directed the funds be transferred to the SDRF account within two days.

"We close the proceedings while directing all the states to see that the compensation payable under our earlier order be made to eligible persons without wasting any time and if any claimant has any grievance they may approach the concerned grievance redressal committee," the bench said.

The top court had earlier granted a "last opportunity" to the Andhra Pradesh government to file its response on a plea alleging transfer of funds by the state from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts and had restrained the state government from diverting the funds and issued notice to it in the matter.

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, had submitted that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts, which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.

He had alleged that the state government was illegally utilising the funds of the SDRF for purposes other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Compensation to kin of Covid victims their right: HC
Compensation to kin of Covid victims their right: HC
Govt to give pension to dependents of Covid victims
Govt to give pension to dependents of Covid victims
Can't pay Rs 4 lakh to Covid victims' kin: Govt to SC
Can't pay Rs 4 lakh to Covid victims' kin: Govt to SC
FIH chief Batra resigns, gives up IOC membership
FIH chief Batra resigns, gives up IOC membership
Guess The Budget of Kartik's Next Film!
Guess The Budget of Kartik's Next Film!
Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha
Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into river in MP
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into river in MP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Covid ex-gratia to be paid for each death in family: SC

Covid ex-gratia to be paid for each death in family: SC

'Govt can verify 5% Covid ex-gratia claims in states'

'Govt can verify 5% Covid ex-gratia claims in states'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances