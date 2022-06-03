News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC okays construction work at Puri Jagannath temple, slams litigants

SC okays construction work at Puri Jagannath temple, slams litigants

Source: PTI
June 03, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday said the construction activity being carried out by the Odisha government at the famed Shree Jagannath temple in Puri is necessary in the larger public interest as it dismissed pleas opposing the work.

 

IMAGE: The Puri Jagannath temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected the PIL with costs, and said the state cannot be prevented from making necessary arrangements to provide basic facilities to lakhs of devotees visiting the temple.

 

The top court said there is no merit in the contention raised by the appellants.

The bench also took exception to the filing of frivolous PILs, and said most of such petitions are either publicity interest litigation or personal interest litigation.

"We are of the considered view that public interest litigation other than being in public interest is detrimental to public interest. In the recent past, it has been noticed that there has been mushrooming growth in PILs. Many such petitions are either publicity interest litigation or personal interest litigation.

"We highly deprecate the practice of filing such frivolous PIL as it is nothing but abuse of the process of the law. They encroach upon valuable judicial time which could otherwise be utilised for considering genuine concerns. It is high time that such petitions are nipped in the bud so that development work is not stalled," the bench said.

The top court said that a hue and cry was made that construction carried out is contrary to the inspection report carried out by ASI. However, the note of the director general of ASI clears the position.

"It can thus be seen that even if the appellant had genuine concern the same is already taken care by the high court in the impugned order. Inspite of that matter was mentioned for obtaining urgent orders before the vacation bench on Monday. Till the matter was not listed again a hue and cry was made as if heavens are going to fall if the matter is not heard. Activity undertaken is in sync with our earlier orders," the bench said.

Earlier, senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, appearing for the petitioner, had said there's a clear embargo and there can be no construction in the prohibited area.

"They (state government) did not even take permission to construct in the regulated area," she had submitted.

The state, she had said, got a no objection certificate from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) and went ahead. She said the NMA could not have granted a valid certificate and this is something only the director of archaeology in the Central or the state government can do. 

Advocate general for Odisha Ashok Kumar Parija had submitted that under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, the authority is the NMA, and the competent authority has been notified to be the Odisha government's director culture.

"Construction does not mean repair or remake existing structures or clean the sewage, drains etc. This is how it is understood and DG ASI also understands the same way.

"Grant of permission was by director culture... the director culture of the government of Odisha is the competent authority. What was prohibited within 100 metres was construction. The concept plan of the state aims to provide amenities and beautify the temple," he had said.

He added that 60,000 people visit the temple everyday and there is a need for more toilets.

"The amicus curiae in the case pointed out there was a necessity of more toilets and court had issued directions in that regard," he had added.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the temple.

According to the petition, state agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. 

The plea alleged that the Odisha government is carrying out unauthorised construction work. This poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
Cong leader demands reopening Charminar for namaaz
Cong leader demands reopening Charminar for namaaz
Ruckus at meet to end Lord Hanuman's birthplace row
Ruckus at meet to end Lord Hanuman's birthplace row
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Remembering 243 Children Killed in War
Remembering 243 Children Killed in War
Ford India workers' protest on severance pay continues
Ford India workers' protest on severance pay continues
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Puri temple damaged by govt project work, says ASI

Puri temple damaged by govt project work, says ASI

'Victory over invaders': Yogi at Ram temple sanctum event

'Victory over invaders': Yogi at Ram temple sanctum event

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances