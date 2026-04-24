SC nod for NIA chargesheet in Bengal judicial officers' gherao case

Seven judicial officers, including three women, and a five-year-old child were held captive by a mob on April 1 for over nine hours without food or water.

IMAGE: The AIMIM leader and the alleged mastermind behind the Malda violence and hostage of seven judicial officers, Moffakkerul Islam (middle), after being arrested by the Bengal police, April 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven judicial officers were illegally confined by a mob in Malda district, West Bengal on April 1.

NIA took over the probe on the Election Commission's complaint, instructed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has permitted the NIA not to file any further status report in the case for the time being.

Security cover for judicial officers involved in electoral roll revision in West Bengal will remain until the assembly election concludes.

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the National Investigation Agency to file its charge sheet on completion of investigation in the sensational incident of April 1 in West Bengal in which seven judicial officers were illegally confined by a mob in Malda district.

As many as 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are deployed in the ongoing SIR process to deal with over 60 lakh objections of those excluded from the voter list.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter from the Chief Justice of Calcutta high court detailing a harrowing incident of April 1 night, where seven judicial officers, including three women, and a five-year-old child were held captive by a mob for over nine hours without food or water.

Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the case on a complaint of the Election Commission at the instruction of the top court.

On Friday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was informed by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the NIA, that a fresh status report was filed by the probe agency giving details of the investigation carried so far.

The bench took note of the submissions of the law officer and said, "The NIA will be at liberty to file chargesheet in a court of competent jurisdiction."

It also permitted the NIA not to file any further status report in the case for the time being after Raju said that the investigators will be "neckdeep into the investigation".

On April 13, the bench made it clear that the security cover provided to judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal will remain in place until the conclusion of the upcoming assembly election and cannot be withdrawn without its prior permission.

It also wanted to know if those arrested by the NIA for the April 1 gherao of seven judicial officers "had any political background", with the CJI saying "this has to be taken to a logical conclusion".