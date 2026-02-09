HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No roadblocks in SIR: SC's clear message to states in Bengal case

No roadblocks in SIR: SC's clear message to states in Bengal case

Source: PTI
February 09, 2026 19:57 IST
February 09, 2026 19:57 IST

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Election Commission which alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants and directed Bengal DGP to file an affidavit in this regard

IMAGE: People look for their names after the Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh releases the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 voter list in Mirzapur, January 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's apprehension of "mass exclusion" of voters in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would not allow anyone to create an impediment in the exercise.

Key Points

  • A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states, the SC said
  • The top court took note of the West Bengal government providing a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel
  • During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Banerjee, raised apprehensions about the appointment of micro-observers

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.

"We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states," the CJI said while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Election Commission which alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants.

It directed the West Bengal director general of police to file an affidavit in this regard.

 

The poll panel said that so far, no FIR has been registered against the miscreants.

"A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said.

The top court took note of the West Bengal government providing a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel, and said they may be trained and employed in the SIR process.

The bench clarified that final decisions on revision of the electoral rolls will always be taken by the electoral roll officers.

The bench said the manner of employment and work profile of these 8,505 officers will be decided by the poll panel.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Banerjee, raised apprehensions about the appointment of micro-observers and mass exclusion of eligible voters in the SIR exercise.

"We don't want any mass exclusion," Divan told the bench.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
