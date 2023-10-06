News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC lens on freebies ahead of polls in MP, Rajasthan

SC lens on freebies ahead of polls in MP, Rajasthan

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Freebies being doled out by the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments ahead of the assembly polls Friday came under scrutiny by the Supreme Court which sought responses from the two states, the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL alleging misuse of public money.

IMAGE: Women stand in a queue outside a government school for getting dry ration by the Delhi government in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court, which was initially reluctant to consider the plea and asked as to how it can control all kinds of promises made by the respective governments before elections, later agreed to take it up.

”Before elections, all kinds of promises are made and we cannot control this,”  a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, and asked as to why the plea was not filed in the high court.

 

”There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately,” lawyer Varinder Kumar Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, said.

He also said the plea pertained to grant of freebies in two states.

”Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks,” the bench said and asked the lawyer to delete the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's office from the memo of parties and replace it with the state government, to be represented through the chief secretary.

The bench then ordered clubbing the petition, filed by Bhattulal Jain, with an earlier pending case filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on the issue of election freebies  that was referred to a three-judge bench in August 2022.

The plea sought a direction to state governments and others to not misuse consolidated funds or grant under the ruse of the public purposes ahead of assembly elections.

”Issue a writ... to direct and declare that the promise/ distribution of irrational freebies from the public fund before election to lure voters is analogous to the bribery and undue influence under Section 171-B and Section 171-C of the IPC (punishment for bribery),” Jain said in his petition.

The plea also sought framing of comprehensive guidelines to deal with the announcements made by chief ministers which have financial repercussions.

It referred to an RBI report to claim the economy of Madhya Pradesh was distressed.

"No government can declare free electricity, free water or loan waiver without the approval of the legislative assembly, irrespective of which government is ruling. Since the money belongs to our taxpayers, they have the right to monitor its use", the petition said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Dangerous Ploy of Poll Freebies
The Dangerous Ploy of Poll Freebies
'The sooner we junk rhetoric of freebies, the better'
'The sooner we junk rhetoric of freebies, the better'
'Do 81 crore Indians deserve subsidised food grains?'
'Do 81 crore Indians deserve subsidised food grains?'
Dravid puts onus on leader Rohit to take team forward
Dravid puts onus on leader Rohit to take team forward
Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah
Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah
CRISIL Ratings places Vedanta under watch
CRISIL Ratings places Vedanta under watch
Airfares to rise as IndiGo brings back fuel charge
Airfares to rise as IndiGo brings back fuel charge
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages

With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages

Can Modi Change India's Freebie Culture?

Can Modi Change India's Freebie Culture?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances