SC judges to make assets public on assuming office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2025 12:27 IST

In a bid to ensure transparency, Supreme Court judges have agreed to make declaration of their assets public on assuming office.

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website.

Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis, the apex court website said.

 

Thirty judges, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, have submitted their declarations of assets.

"The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice.

"This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the SC website said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
