Who is Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?

Justice Yashwant Varma, who courted controversy over alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence in the national capital, was appointed as a judge of the Delhi high court in October 2021.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: Allahabad High Court

The purported discovery followed a major fire at the residence.

The 56-year-old judge, enrolled as an advocate in 1992, was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court on October 13, 2014 and took oath as a permanent judge of that court on February 1, 2016.

While the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma from Delhi high court to the Allahabad high court, the judge did not hold his court on Friday.

Justice Varma was born on January 6, 1969 in Allahabad. He studied B.Com (Honours) course at Hansraj College at Delhi University and obtained his LLB degree from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa University.

As an advocate at the Allahabad high court, he practised matters of constitutional, labour and industrial legislations aside from corporate laws, taxation and allied branches of law.

He was also the special counsel for the Allahabad high court from 2006 till his elevation apart from being the chief standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government from 2012 till August 2013 when he was designated as a senior advocate.