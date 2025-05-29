HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC Judges Prefer Safe Investments...

SC Judges Prefer Safe Investments...

By Shikha Chaturvedi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 11:03 IST

x

The Supreme Court judges' filings revealed a generally conservative financial ethos, emphasising stability and long-term savings.

IMAGE: Then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and his wife Asha Khanna with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Are judges of the Supreme Court more circumspect than Cabinet ministers when it comes to financial investment? Well, data suggests so.

A recent financial disclosure by the apex court judges revealed striking differences between their financial investment preferences and that of Union ministers.

Based on data analysed by Business Standard, Supreme Court judges tend to favour safer, low-risk instruments, while ministers display a larger appetite for market-based assets.

Cabinet ministers, barring one, collectively declared financial assets worth Rs 206.02 crore (Rs 2.0602 billion).

Of this, a massive 72.36 per cent -- or nearly Rs 149 crore (Rs 1.49 billion) -- is invested in shares and mutual funds, indicating high exposure to market fluctuations.

Bank deposits, including fixed ones, account for another 25.83 per cent (Rs 53.2 crore/Rs 532 million).

In stark contrast, the 19 Supreme Court judges, who provided disaggregated data, reported total financial assets of Rs 128.5 crore (Rs 1.285 billion), with 67.07 per cent (Rs 86.19 crore/Rs 861.9 million) held in bank deposits such as savings and fixed one and 19.8 per cent (Rs 25.44 crore/Rs 254.4 million) in provident fund schemes like Public Provident Fund and general provident fund.

Just 13.13 per cent (Rs 16.87 crore/Rs 168.7 million) is invested in shares and mutual funds.

As many as 21 out of 33 sitting Supreme Court judges disclosed asset details. However, many did not assign a monetary value to their immovable assets, such as residential property or land, making a full wealth comparison difficult.

Despite this, their filings revealed a generally conservative financial ethos, emphasising stability and long-term savings.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna -- who retired on May 13 -- held fixed deposits worth Rs 55.75 lakh, along with multiple properties in Delhi and Gurugram and a share in property in Dalhousie.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest disclosure shows total assets worth Rs 2.98 crore (Rs 29.8 million).

His portfolio includes bank deposits, life insurance, jewellery. He does not own any property.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shikha Chaturvedi
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
SC judges make assets public, CJI owns 2015 Maruti Swift
SC judges make assets public, CJI owns 2015 Maruti Swift
The Richest Chief Minister Is...
The Richest Chief Minister Is...
Modi files election affidavit, is worth Rs 3 cr
Modi files election affidavit, is worth Rs 3 cr
SC judges to make assets public on assuming office
SC judges to make assets public on assuming office

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 2

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

webstory image 3

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

VIDEOS

Tharoor-led delegation pays tributes to Gandhi in Panama4:27

Tharoor-led delegation pays tributes to Gandhi in Panama

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist funerals after Op Sindoor0:44

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist...

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD