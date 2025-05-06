SC judges make assets public, CJI owns 2015 Maruti Swift

Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has Rs 55.75 lakh in a fixed deposit, a three-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi, and a four-bedroom apartment measuring 2,446 square feet in the Commonwealth Games Village.

IMAGE: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, PV Sanjay Kumar, KV Viswanathan, and Augustine George Masih during court proceedings, New Delhi, April 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

CJI-designate Justice B R Gavai has more than Rs 19.63 lakh in the bank, a house in Maharashtra's Amravati inherited from his deceased father, apartments in Mumbai's Bandra and Delhi's Defence Colony, and agricultural lands in Amravati and Nagpur.

In a bid to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court had on Monday uploaded statements of assets of judges on its website, following a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain.

"The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025, decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," a release issued by the court said.

According to data, CJI Khanna, who will superannuate on May 13, has a 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Sispal Vihar, Sector 49 of Gurugram, admeasuring 2016 sq.ft. super area and share in a house and land at Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

The data further revealed that he has an investment in Public Provident Fund to the tune of over Rs 1.06 crore, GPF of Rs 1,77,89,000, an LIC Money Back Policy yearly premium of Rs 29,625 and shares worth Rs 14,000.

Among movable assets, CJI Khanna has 250 grams of gold, 2 kg of silver, which is mostly inherited and gifted and a 2015 Maruti Swift car.

Justice Gavai, who will take over as CJI on May 14, has movable assets including gold ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 5.25 lakh, his spouse has jewellery worth Rs 29.70 lakh and a cash deposit of Rs 61,320.

Of the 33 judges, 21 have put the details of their assets in the public domain.

Justice Surya Kant, who will become the Chief Justice of India on November 24 this year, has a house in Sector 10 in Chandigarh, 13 acres of agricultural land in Panchkula, and a 300 square yard plot in Gurugram, among other immovable properties.

He has fixed deposits worth Rs 4.11 crore, gold ornaments worth 100 grams and three valuable watches.

Justice Abhay S Oka, who is to retire on May 24, has a residential flat in Thane, an undivided share in agricultural land in Thane, and a fixed deposit worth Rs 21.76 lakh and savings worth Rs 9.10 lakh.

Justice Vikram Nath has declared assets in which he has said that he owns a two-bedroom flat in Noida, a bungalow in Civil Lines, Prayagraj and 20 bighas of agricultural land in Kaushambi. Justice Nath has investments worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Justice K V Viswanathan, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 19, 2023, from the Bar and had roaring practice in the apex court before that has declared his assets in which he said that he has investment of over Rs 120 crore and properties in Safdarjung Development Area and Gulmohar Park in Delhi and an apartment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Justice Viswanathan has also declared income tax details from the period 2010-11 to 2024-25 over Rs 91.47 crore.

Besides uploading the details of assets of judges, the top court has also also placed the complete process of appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court, including the role assigned to the high court collegium, the role of and inputs received from the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court collegium, on its website for the knowledge and awareness of the public.

"The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges during the period from November 9, 2022, to May 5, 2025, including the names, high court, source -- whether from service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by the Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman) and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website," the statement has said.