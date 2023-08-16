News
Rediff.com  » News » SC halts demolitions drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi

SC halts demolitions drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 16, 2023 12:43 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

“Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said.

 

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed.

“There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he said.

The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
