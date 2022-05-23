News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hindu petitioner seeks court nod to 'purify' Mathura's Shahi Idgah

Hindu petitioner seeks court nod to 'purify' Mathura's Shahi Idgah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2022 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute has sought permission from a local court to perform a Hindu ritual inside the mosque, claiming that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was located there.

IMAGE: A view of Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petitioner submitted an application in the court of the Civil Judge on Monday seeking permission for 'purification' of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which he claimed was inside the mosque, his counsel said.

'The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, wants to revive the sanctity of sanctum sanctorum inside Shahi Masjid Idgah by purifying the divine place with holy water of Ganga and Yamuna,' Deepak Sharma, the counsel for petitioner said.

 

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, the National Treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, on May 19 had submitted a similar application in the court of Civil Judge senior division Mathura, he said.

Through the application, Sharma had sought the permission for performing 'abhishek' (anointment) of Laddu Gopal in the Katra Keshav Dev temple claiming it to be inside the mosque, he said.

Both his applications are pending in the court here for disposal, the counsel said.

According to him, his client has submitted these applications seeking early disposal of the suit.

Sharma had filed a suit on February 26, 2021 in the court of Civil judge Senior division Mathura seeking shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf board, Intezamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, and Srikrishna Janmabhumi trust, are the defendants in the lawsuit.

Several suits have been filed so far in the matter with a common prayer of shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, which has been claimed to have been constructed in the temple premise.

In a few of the suits, a plea has also been made for sending an advocate commissioner or an ASI team to ascertain the presence of signs of Hindu temples inside the mosque.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Varanasi, Mathura mosques still on BJP list?
Are Varanasi, Mathura mosques still on BJP list?
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
Is it a bhoomi puja for a Hindu Rashtra?
Is it a bhoomi puja for a Hindu Rashtra?
It's Rafale vs Boeing for INS Vikrant's fighters
It's Rafale vs Boeing for INS Vikrant's fighters
Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal
Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal
Gyanvapi: Whose plea first, court to decide on Tues
Gyanvapi: Whose plea first, court to decide on Tues
French Open: Osaka knocked out, Swiatek advances
French Open: Osaka knocked out, Swiatek advances
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove mosque

Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove mosque

Muslims should give Mathura mosque to Hindus: UP min

Muslims should give Mathura mosque to Hindus: UP min

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances