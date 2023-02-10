News
SC gets 2 new judges, now functioning at full strength

SC gets 2 new judges, now functioning at full strength

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 10, 2023 10:56 IST
Two high court chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

'As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC,' Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

 

Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

Last week, five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
'I'd like Australia to bowl with a bit more courage'
Does she miss me as much as I miss her?
Disney+ Hotstar paid user base falls 6% in Q3
SSLV succeeds in 2nd attempt, launches 3 satellites
