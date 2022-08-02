News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

By Ishaan Gera
August 02, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The number of undertrials is at a historic high and comes at a time when vacancies in the judiciary -- across the lower courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court -- remain high.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

The number of people languishing in the country's prisons while undergoing trials rose 26 per cent between 2016 and 2020 to touch 371,848 -- taking up 90 per cent of the total prison capacity of 414,033.

A quarter of these have been behind bars for at least a year.

The year 2020 is the latest for which the number of undertrials is available.

The number of undertrials is at a historic high and comes at a time when vacancies in the judiciary -- across the lower courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court -- remain high, leaving the system to grapple with just 14.4 judges for every one million population as of April 1 this year, a small fraction of the 210 judges per million in Europe and 150 in the United States.

Eighteen years ago, the Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System, headed by Justice V S Malimath, had recommended raising India's judge strength to 50 per million.

Last month, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke of the 50 million pending cases before India's law courts and suggested the target of settling 20 million in two years. The minister was addressing the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet in Jaipur.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana attributed the pendency to the vast number of vacancies in the judiciary, and insufficient infrastructure.

Vacancy indeed runs high. There are 24,521 sanctioned posts in the lower courts, of which 5,180, or 21 per cent, are vacant.

In the high courts and the Supreme Court, 34.4 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 1,108 is vacant.

To achieve the law minister's target of 20 million cases settled in two years, each of the 20,068 judges in the country, across the hierarchy of the courts, will have to settle 499 cases a year.

That might look to be a tall order given the pendency of cases.

The lower courts are dealing with 42 million open cases, says the National Judicial Data Grid.

There are another 5.9 million cases before the high courts, and 72,062 before the Supreme Court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ishaan Gera
Source: source
 
Print this article
The worrying case of mounting judicial vacancies
The worrying case of mounting judicial vacancies
Why our judiciary continues to ail
Why our judiciary continues to ail
Undertrials up by 30%, convicts down by 15% since 2015
Undertrials up by 30%, convicts down by 15% since 2015
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC collegium gives 13 names in 7 mnths; govt appoints 8

SC collegium gives 13 names in 7 mnths; govt appoints 8

20 judges per million people in India

20 judges per million people in India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances