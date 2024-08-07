News
Rediff.com  » News » SC expunges HC judge's remarks; no action against him

SC expunges HC judge's remarks; no action against him

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 07, 2024 13:57 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday expunged the observations made by a single judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court against the apex court in a contempt case, saying they were "scandalous" and "unwarranted".

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, however, refused to initiate proceedings against Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rajbir Sehrawat for his critical observations.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, referred to "judicial discipline" and said it expected greater caution to be exercised in future while dealing with orders of higher courts.

 

It said neither the apex court nor high courts were supreme and supremacy is actually of the Constitution of India.

During the hearing, the bench, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter, said it was pained by the observations made by the high court judge.

It said "unnecessary" observations have been made with regard to so many things in the high court's order.

The bench said judges are not aggrieved by the orders passed by higher courts and judicial discipline has to be maintained.

Justice Sehrawat was critical of an apex court order staying contempt proceedings initiated by the high court.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
