News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC pulls up Manipur HC judge for 'obnoxious' order on quota to Meiteis

SC pulls up Manipur HC judge for 'obnoxious' order on quota to Meiteis

Source: PTI
May 17, 2023 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Manipur high court judge Justice MV Muralidaran, saying despite being granted an opportunity he did not correct his judgment on grant of quota to the majority Meiteis in the strife-torn state.

IMAGE: Houses set ablaze after a clash broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur in Manipur on May 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following the March 27 Manipur high court order of Justice Muralidaran that asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status to the community.

 

Terming the March  27 order ”obnoxious”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said, ”I will tell you (lawyers) one thing that the high court order was incorrect... I think we have to stay the order of the high court. The high court order is absolutely wrong. We gave Justice Muralidaran time to correct himself and he has not done so....”

At the start of the hearing of the matters pertaining to Manipur violence, the bench was of the view that it will set aside the single judge bench order of the Manipur high court passed by Justice Muralidaran.

However, it later said the tribals including Kukis can join the proceedings before the division bench of the high court hearing the intra-court appeals challenging the quota order of the single judge bench.

Justice Muralidaran was in the news earlier for resisting his transfer from the Madras high court to the Manipur high court by the Supreme Court collegium.

The collegium had first recommended his transfer to the Manipur high court by its resolution of January 15, 2019.

Later, Justice Muralidaran requested that he be retained in the Madras high court or alternatively, be transferred to either Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala or Orissa high court.

However, the apex court collegium stuck to its earlier decision and decided to reiterate its recommendation to transfer him to Manipur high court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hit by Manipur clash, students stare at bleak future
Hit by Manipur clash, students stare at bleak future
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
HC verdict on Friday on Deshmukh, Malik plea to vote
HC verdict on Friday on Deshmukh, Malik plea to vote
Jaipur blasts: SC refuses to stay HC order freeing 4
Jaipur blasts: SC refuses to stay HC order freeing 4
Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London at 87
Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London at 87
Karnataka CM by Thursday, cabinet in 72 hours: Cong
Karnataka CM by Thursday, cabinet in 72 hours: Cong
Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur
Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur

Will ensure govt doesn't turn blind eye: SC on Manipur

'Where do I go now even if I want to return?'

'Where do I go now even if I want to return?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances