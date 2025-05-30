HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC disposes of L&T plea as MMRDA scraps bids for Rs 14K-cr Mumbai projects

SC disposes of L&T plea as MMRDA scraps bids for Rs 14K-cr Mumbai projects

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 30, 2025 19:26 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Friday apprised the Supreme Court of its decision to scrap the tender process for two marquee infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court was hearing a plea of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) against a decision of the MMRDA to disqualify the infrastructure giant from bidding for the projects, including one related to the construction of the Rs 6,000-crore Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar tunnel and elevated road.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for MMRDA, told a bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai that the tendering process for the projects has been scrapped.

 

"It is fairly stated that the entire tender process is scrapped in the larger public interest. Thus, the plea (of L&T) is disposed of as infructuous," the CJI said while closing the case.

On Thursday, MMRDA strongly defended its decision to disqualify L&T from the two infrastructure projects in Mumbai, citing "substantial grounds" for the rejection of its technical bids.

The solicitor general had asserted that the disqualification was based on valid and significant reasons.

Rohatgi, also representing MMRDA, had supported the stance of the law officer and had urged the court to review the detailed technical evaluation, noting, "The disqualification is not on flimsy or fanciful grounds."

Rohatgi emphasised that the terms of the tender prevent the authority from disclosing the reasons for disqualification until the contract is officially awarded.

The court had earlier expressed scepticism over the exclusion, especially considering L&T's credentials, including its selection by the central government for the prestigious Central Vista redevelopment project in Delhi.

The two high-value projects in question include the approximately Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project, a 9.8-km bridge along Vasai Creek and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project, which involves the construction of five-kilometre twin tunnels from Gaimukh to the Fountain Hotel Junction on Thane's Ghodbunder Road.

L&T had initially challenged the MMRDA's decision in the Bombay high court, which dismissed its plea in two separate orders on May 20.

The company then approached the apex court seeking redress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
