HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths: Gadkari

Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths: Gadkari

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 12:51 IST

x

Union minister Gadkari has said the long-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by June this year, which is expected to bring relief to daily commuters and Konkan-bound travellers who have endured years of pothole-ridden roads.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway No 66. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Monday, the road transport and highways minister also reiterated that physical toll booths would be removed across the country soon and the Centre will come up with a new toll policy.

 

Expressing confidence in the country's infrastructural future, Gadkari also said, "In the next two years, India's road infrastructure will be better than that of the United States."

The national highway between Mumbai and Goa is expected to cut the travel time between these places and give a huge boost to development in the Konkan region.

Gadkari acknowledged the many challenges faced in completing the highway.

"There were numerous difficulties with the Mumbai-Goa highway. But do not worry, we will complete the road 100 per cent by this June," he said.

Gadkari cited legal disputes and internal conflicts over land acquisition as major reasons for the delay.

"There were fights among brothers, cases in courts, and endless complications in providing compensation for land. But those issues have now been resolved, and the work on the Mumbai-Goa highway has gained momentum," he said.

Highlighting broader concerns with infrastructure development, he said, "Delhi-Jaipur and Mumbai-Goa (highways) are among the black spots in our department. They come with many difficulties. If I were to speak the truth about Konkan, people would not accept it."

Gadkari also reiterated that physical toll booths would be removed across the country soon.

"The central government will soon introduce a new toll policy. I will not speak much about it now, but within the next 15 days a new policy will be announced. Once implemented, there will be no reason for anyone to complain about tolls," he said.

The new system would involve automatic deductions from bank accounts using satellite tracking and vehicle number plate recognition, eliminating the need for manual toll collection, he said.

The minister was speaking at Vasant Vyakhyanmala organised by Amar Hind Mandal, a social organisation, in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bombay To Goa Highway Coming In December
Bombay To Goa Highway Coming In December
Gadkari's promise: Mumbai-Goa in 6 hrs by road!
Gadkari's promise: Mumbai-Goa in 6 hrs by road!
World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open
World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open
Modi inaugurates Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Phase 1
Modi inaugurates Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Phase 1
SEE: Mumbai Coastal Road Project
SEE: Mumbai Coastal Road Project

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

webstory image 3

Vivo V50e: Underwater Pics & 6 Other Reasons To Buy It

VIDEOS

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!1:17

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without footwear1:22

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without...

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia1:09

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD