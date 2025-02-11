HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Adani Group gets HC nod to cut 209 mangroves in Mumbai

Adani Group gets HC nod to cut 209 mangroves in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 18:05 IST

x

The Bombay high court has permitted the Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for the construction of a high voltage transmission line proposed to increase electricity supply in Mumbai and suburbs, noting it was a project of public importance.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyaflorenceshah/Wikimedia Commons

The electricity transmission line construction project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry any further power into the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre said in its order on February 6.

The HC allowed a petition filed by the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, seeking permission to cut 209 mangroves near Vasai creek for setting up a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link between two of its transmission substations.

 

The project involves an 80 kilometre stretch, of which 30 km would be overhead transmission lines and the remaining 50 km would be underground cable in the mangrove area. The HVDC lines would pass through Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

As per the petitioner company, only one kilometre of the HVDC passes through mangrove areas.

The bench in its order said a balance must be struck between the need for sustainable development and requirement to maintain the environment.

"The HVDC project would enable additional power to be supplied to Mumbai and suburbs and shall meet the ever increasing energy demands of the city," the court said.

"Considering the public importance of the proposed project, which shall benefit the electricity consumers in the city of Mumbai and its suburbs and which will lead to a potential growth, we deem it appropriate to confer the desired permission," the HC said.

As per a 2018 order of the high court, there exists a 'total freeze' on the destruction of mangroves across the state and permission has to be sought from the HC each time an authority wishes to fell mangroves for any public project.

The court noted that as per the transmission license, Adani was required to commission the project by March 2025, and has received all necessary statutory permissions to cut the mangroves.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey without our nod: SC
No tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey without our nod: SC
Aarey row: When 3,000 trees don't make a forest
Aarey row: When 3,000 trees don't make a forest
SC fines Mumbai Metro Rs10 lakh for Aarey tree-cutting
SC fines Mumbai Metro Rs10 lakh for Aarey tree-cutting
PIX: Meet the Aarey Warriors
PIX: Meet the Aarey Warriors
Aarey carshed threat to many species: Activists
Aarey carshed threat to many species: Activists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

35 Yrs Ago, Mandela Walked Out Of Prison

webstory image 2

10 Ways To ILU ILU Like Bollywood

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall0:55

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's brutal stabbing incident0:26

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's...

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha2:47

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD