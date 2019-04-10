SC denies bail to Lalu Prasad in fodder scam case

April 10, 2019 12:02 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi said it is not inclined to enlarge Yadav on bail in the cases.

The bench rejected Yadav's arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said there were no recoveries and no demand and the only major offence under which he was convicted was conspiracy.

The bench said merits of the case will be decided by the high court.

"At present, we are only hearing the bail appeal," it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on Tuesday vehemently opposed in the apex court the bail plea of Yadav, saying the ailing leader suddenly claimed to be "fully fit" to undertake political activities in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.