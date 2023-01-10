News
SC declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

SC declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 10, 2023 16:33 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing of a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath a national disaster, saying there are “democratically elected institutions” to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it.

IMAGE: Cracks appear in a badminton court due to landslides, in the Joshimath of Uttarakhand. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha listed the plea of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Joshimath for hearing on January 16.

 

Advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for the Swami, mentioned the plea and sought its urgent listing for Wednesday. “Everything important need not come to us. There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. We will list it on January 16,” the CJI said. The lawyer had mentioned the plea also on Monday for urgent listing.

"Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list," the bench had said.

Saraswati has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.

The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea by the Seer said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, on roads and fields. Many houses have tilted and are sinking, locals said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses that are at risk.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Joshimath crisis: Govt ignored warnings, says expert
Relief, rescue operations intensified in Joshimath
Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone
Pak EC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, aides
Charges framed in Pansare murder case after 8 yrs
Rohit wants more from his players despite big win
Cold wave persists in North, but Delhi gets relief
'Would die here': Locals reluctant to leave Joshimath

NTPC denies hydel project link to Joshimath landslide

