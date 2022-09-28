News
Rediff.com  » News » SC Constitution bench to hear pleas against note ban on Oct 12

SC Constitution bench to hear pleas against note ban on Oct 12

Source: PTI
September 28, 2022 11:13 IST
The Supreme Court will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

IMAGE: AAP workers protest against demonetisation in Patna, November 28, 2016. Photograph: PTI Photo

A five-judge Constitution bench, which was newly constituted, announced the decision Wednesday.

The new bench is slated hear five crucial cases including the challenge to the central government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. 

 

The fourth Constitution bench is headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and comprises Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna.

It started off by hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016, decision to demonetise the currency notes. 

Source: PTI
 
'Revealed: How PM planned demonetisation'
'Demo didn't impact even 0.001% of black money'
'Demonetisation was a destructive distraction'
Prachita Sings For Lata Mangeshkar
Rupee falls 40 paise to all-time low of 81.93/USD
Heard Of Rohit, Kohli Fan Associations?
Active credit cards drop 2.3 mn in Aug over RBI norms
The War Against Coronavirus

4th Constitution bench to start hearing note ban pleas

'Demonetisation cost India Rs 10 lakh crore'

