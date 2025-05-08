HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When SC praised Col Sofia Qureshi who held Op Sindoor briefing

When SC praised Col Sofia Qureshi who held Op Sindoor briefing

By Pawan Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 08, 2025 15:08 IST

x

While ruling in favour of granting Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army, the Supreme Court in 2020 had acknowledged the achievements of Colonel Sofia Qureshi, one of the two women officers who briefed the media on 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi briefs media about ‘Operation Sindoor' at National Media Centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its February 17, 2020, judgement, the top court said that absolute exclusion of women from all positions, except staff assignments, in the Army was indefensible and their blanket non-consideration for command appointments without any justification cannot be sustained in law.

The apex court, which allowed Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Army, said an absolute prohibition of women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers to obtain anything but staff appointments evidently did not fulfil the purpose of granting PC as a means of career advancement in the Army.

 

The top court also referred to the distinctions achieved by women officers, and put out an example of Col Qureshi's achievements.

"Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps) is the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named 'Exercise Force 18', which is the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India.

"She has served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006, where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities. Her job included ensuring peace in the conflict affected areas," the apex court had said.

Taking note of the Centre's affidavit in the matter, the court had said that the counter affidavit contained a detailed elaboration of the service rendered by women SSC officers to the cause of the nation, working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

"Yet, that role is sought to be diluted by the repeated pleas made before this court that women, by the nature of their biological composition and social milieu, have a less important role to play than their male counterparts.

"Such a line of submission is disturbing as it ignores the solemn constitutional values which every institution in the nation is bound to uphold and facilitate. Women officers of the Indian Army have brought laurels to the force," the apex court had said.

During the media briefing on Wednesday, Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the dais, who delivered the opening statement from the government.

The briefing came hours after the Indian armed forces, under 'Operation Sindoor', carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Born in Gujarat's Vadodara in 1974, Col Qureshi graduated with a Master's in biochemistry from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in 1997.

An officer in the critical Corps of Signals, in the past, she had been picked for the role of a military observer in Congo in 2006, besides being part of flood relief operations in the Northeast region.

The officer broke the glass ceiling when in 2016, she became the first woman officer to lead its contingent at the multi-national field training exercise, Exercise Force 18, hosted by India for interoperability in sustaining peace among the ASEAN nations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Pawan Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi comes from a family of officers
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi comes from a family of officers
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Who Is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh?
Who Is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh?
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

webstory image 2

The Best Companies To Work In India Are...

webstory image 3

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

VIDEOS

Stunning visuals of the world's highest railway bridge in J-K1:17

Stunning visuals of the world's highest railway bridge in...

VIDEO: Terror hotbed in Pakistan's Muridke reduced to rubble2:36

VIDEO: Terror hotbed in Pakistan's Muridke reduced to rubble

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD