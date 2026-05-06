SC bar body urges CJI to review Andhra HC judge's order against lawyer

The Supreme Court Bar Association is urging the Chief Justice of India to investigate an Andhra Pradesh HC judge's decision to send a young advocate to judicial custody over a procedural matter.

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Key Points SCBA expresses concern over Andhra judge's order to send advocate to judicial custody.

The SCBA resolution underlined that judicial strength is best demonstrated through patience, rather than fear.

Bar Council of India also seeks CJI intervention in the Andhra Pradesh High Court matter.

The incident raises concerns about the treatment of young advocates and bar-bench relations.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday expressed "deep concern and shock" at an Andhra Pradesh high court judge reportedly sending a young advocate to 24-hour judicial custody over a procedural lapse, and urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to take cognisance of the incident.

The SCBA's resolution, issued through its president, Vikas Singh, underlined that judicial strength is best demonstrated through patience, rather than fear, especially when dealing with young advocates who are still learning the profession.

It said, "The SCBA expresses its deep concern and shock at the reported incident dated May 5, 2026, before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, wherein a young advocate was allegedly directed to be taken into judicial custody for 24 hours during court proceedings before Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao."

According to its resolution, any action that caused fear, humiliation, or intimidation among young advocates had the potential to adversely affect the independence of the bar and the optimal operation of the justice delivery system.

"The SCBA respectfully urges the CJI to kindly take appropriate institutional cognisance of the matter, graciously call for the relevant records and proceedings, and consider such corrective and administrative measures as may be deemed appropriate in the interest of preserving public confidence in the judiciary and maintaining cordial bar-bench relations," the bar association said.

The resolution stressed that the relationship between the bench and bar was founded on mutual respect, dignity, patience, and institutional balance, and that advocates were officers of the court.

"While the authority and majesty of courts must always be respected and maintained, the exercise of judicial powers must equally reflect restraint, proportionality, fairness, and compassion," it said.

The resolution said that judicial strength must be reflected through patience and balanced conduct, particularly while dealing with young lawyers who were still learning and evolving in the profession.

Earlier in the day, the Bar Council of India (BCI) sought an urgent intervention of the CJI into the same matter.

According to the BCI, a video circulating online showed Justice Rao rebuking a young advocate who was unable to produce a specific order copy during a hearing.

In a formal representation, the BCI said that despite the advocate "repeatedly seeking pardon and mercy" and claiming he was in physical pain, the judge remained "unmoved".

The judge allegedly told the lawyer, "Now you will learn," and mocked his experience before directing the Registrar and police personnel to take him into custody for 24 hours.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, in his letter, said that the judge's actions lacked proportionality and fairness.