News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC sacks trial judge for not readying full judgment

SC sacks trial judge for not readying full judgment

Source: PTI
April 12, 2023 14:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has ordered the sacking of a trial court judge in Karnataka, holding that a judicial officer cannot pronounce the concluding portion of a judgment in the open court without the entire text of the judgment having been prepared or dictated.

The SC direction came on a plea filed by the registrar general of the high court of Karnataka who had challenged the HC's division bench order on the judge's reinstatement by quashing the termination order passed by its full court.

Coming down heavily on the Karnataka high court for "white-washing" serious charges, an SC bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said the conduct of the judge is unacceptable.

 

"It is true that some of the charges revolve around judicial pronouncements and the judicial decision-making processes and that they cannot per se, without anything more, form the foundation for departmental proceedings.

"Therefore, we are ignoring those charges. But the charges which revolve around gross negligence and callousness on the part of the respondent in not preparing/dictating judgments, but providing a fait accompli, is completely unacceptable and unbecoming of a judicial officer," the bench said.

The top court said the defence taken by the judge that the lack of experience and the inefficiency on the part of the stenographer has to be blamed was entirely unacceptable.

"But unfortunately, the high court not only accepted this Panchatantra (a false or improbable account) story, but also went to the extent of blaming the administration for not examining the stenographer as a witness. Such an approach is wholly unsustainable.

"If it was the case of the respondent that the entire blame lay upon the stenographer, it was for him to have summoned the stenographer as a witness. The high court unfortunately reversed the burden of proof," the bench said.

The apex court said the high court was swayed unduly by the animosity attributed by the judge to a member of the local Bar and the assistant public prosecutor in granting him relief.

"We have not come across a case where the high court, while setting aside an order of penalty, has held that there shall not be any further inquiry against the delinquent.

"But in this case, the high court has done exactly the same, creating a new jurisprudence," the bench said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vivek Agnihotri apologises to court in contempt case
Vivek Agnihotri apologises to court in contempt case
SC to hear plea for wazu at Gyanvapi on April 14
SC to hear plea for wazu at Gyanvapi on April 14
Ex-SC judges part of 'anti-India gang'? Rijiju replies
Ex-SC judges part of 'anti-India gang'? Rijiju replies
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone
PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why court discharged Salman Khan in 2019 case

Why court discharged Salman Khan in 2019 case

Court bars Aaj Tak using FIR in Shraddha murder case

Court bars Aaj Tak using FIR in Shraddha murder case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances