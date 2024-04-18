News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC asks EC to look into EVM glitch favouring BJP in mock polls in Kerala

SC asks EC to look into EVM glitch favouring BJP in mock polls in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2024 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission of India on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) showing one extra vote during a mock poll in Kerala's Kasaragod were false.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an independent vote verification system which enables an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.

"These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court," senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Vyas was present in the courtroom to apprise the bench about the functioning of EVMs.

 

Earlier during the day, the top court asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, to look into the issue after advocate Prashant Bhushan flagged the anomaly.

Bhushan, who is appearing for petitioner NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', told the court that there were reports about EVMs showing one extra vote during a mock poll exercise.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India Marxist-led LDF said on Thursday that it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over a few voting machines allegedly having recorded votes wrongly in favour of the BJP candidate during a mock poll conducted in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency.

Senior CPI-M leader K P Satheesh Chandran alleged that there were instances where two or three voting machines exhibited such errors during the mock poll on Wednesday, and a complaint will be filed before the EC.

CPI-M leader M V Balakrishnan is contesting against Congress leader and current Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's M L Ashwini in the constituency for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MUST READ: 'No possibility of any EVM being misused'
MUST READ: 'No possibility of any EVM being misused'
EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya
EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya
Does this mean EVM is...: Oppn on PM's 400 seats claim
Does this mean EVM is...: Oppn on PM's 400 seats claim
CSK's Conway out of IPL 2024
CSK's Conway out of IPL 2024
Long jumper Sreeshankar out of Olympics with injury
Long jumper Sreeshankar out of Olympics with injury
IPL 2024: Injured Maxwell unlikely to play against KKR
IPL 2024: Injured Maxwell unlikely to play against KKR
'Great hatred for word M': Owaisi on BJP's manifesto
'Great hatred for word M': Owaisi on BJP's manifesto
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Don't bring down system like this: SC in EVM hearing

Don't bring down system like this: SC in EVM hearing

'Just because you didn't win, don't say EVMs were tampered'

'Just because you didn't win, don't say EVMs were tampered'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances