Does this mean EVM is...: Oppn on Modi's 400 seats claim

The opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his prediction that the Bharatiya Janat Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Referring to Modi's remark, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised doubt over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs),

"How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs. It seems that Modi ji has some hand in the EVMs. If the country's leader makes such a statement before the elections, then people's right to vote will be protected properly? I have doubts about this," he said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that if the PM has already got 400 seats, what is the point of elections now?

"There is no need for elections now. He has already got 400 seats so what is the point of elections? In a democracy, everything is decided by the people. We have full confidence that the people of the country will decide to change and remove this dictatorial government," he said.

Congress leader Deependra Hooda said that they (BJP) can give a slogan but the public will decide ultimately.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said, "He (Modi) has a magical lamp, so what he says might come true."

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that by giving the exact number of seats, Modi raised the doubts over the functioning of the EVMs.

"If he (PM Modi) is saying that BJP will get 370 (seats in Lok Sabha elections) and NDA will be 400 plus. Does this mean the EVM is set?" the leader of RJD, an ally of the opposition's INDIA bloc, said.

"You are the Prime Minister of the country, you should have said that we will return with a thumping majority. (But) when you specify the exact numbers, doubts arise," he added.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the third term of the government was not too far.