News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC allows rallies by BJP leader, Hindu outfit with conditions

SC allows rallies by BJP leader, Hindu outfit with conditions

Source: PTI
January 17, 2024 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made during rallies of a Hindu outfit and BJP legislator T Raja Singh scheduled to be held in the next one week in their jurisdiction.

IMAGE: A Hindu mahapanchayat being held at Tighar village in Gurugram, Haryana, August 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to stay the scheduled rallies, saying the parties against whom the allegations of hate speeches are made are not before the court.

 

It, however, directed the district magistrates and SPs of both the districts to ensure CCTV cameras at the venue of rallies with recording facilities, so that perpetrators of hate speeches can be identified, if anything happens.

The bench passed the order on an application moved in the pending plea of  Shaheen Abdulla in which it was alleged that several instances of hate speeches have been reported.

It said that in Yavatmal district, a rally of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is scheduled on January 18 and there are apprehension of hate speeches.

Similarly, the application said that in Raipur district rallies of Singh are scheduled from January 19-25 and there are apprehension of hate speeches.

The petitioner sought revocation of permission to hold rallies, which the bench refused, saying there are already guidelines issued on the issue by this court to check such incidents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP's Telangana MLA booked for Mumbai hate speech
BJP's Telangana MLA booked for Mumbai hate speech
Modi rewarded 'fringe element': Owaisi on Raja Singh
Modi rewarded 'fringe element': Owaisi on Raja Singh
Hate speech accused defends Hindu rashtra demand
Hate speech accused defends Hindu rashtra demand
'We miss you every day, Papa'
'We miss you every day, Papa'
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's Birthday
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's Birthday
'Rohit Shetty's Copverse has made Cops Heroes'
'Rohit Shetty's Copverse has made Cops Heroes'
China's population drops for 2nd year, raises concerns
China's population drops for 2nd year, raises concerns
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC allows VHP, Bajrang rallies, says no hate speech

SC allows VHP, Bajrang rallies, says no hate speech

MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket

MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances