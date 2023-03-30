News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suspended BJP MLA from Telangana booked for hate speech in Mumbai

Suspended BJP MLA from Telangana booked for hate speech in Mumbai

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 30, 2023 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29, a police official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Photograph: PTI Photo

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

 

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana capital Hyderabad, has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, the official said.

The morcha was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police
Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police
Punish hate speeches at Dharma Sansad: RSS leader
Punish hate speeches at Dharma Sansad: RSS leader
Can coach Pandit lead KKR to their third IPL trophy?
Can coach Pandit lead KKR to their third IPL trophy?
Axar 'rewarded' for hard work with DC vice-captaincy
Axar 'rewarded' for hard work with DC vice-captaincy
Punjab govt frees 348 held during Amritpal crackdown
Punjab govt frees 348 held during Amritpal crackdown
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why selective dealing in hate speeches, govt asks SC

Why selective dealing in hate speeches, govt asks SC

BJP's Raja Singh sent to jail for anti-Prophet remark

BJP's Raja Singh sent to jail for anti-Prophet remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances