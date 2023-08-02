News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ensure no hate speech during VHP protest: SC tells Centre

Ensure no hate speech during VHP protest: SC tells Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 02, 2023 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas.

The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups VHP and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region.

 

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haryana violence: Police to probe Monu Manesar's role
Haryana violence: Police to probe Monu Manesar's role
Imam killed in Gurugram clash refused to leave mosque
Imam killed in Gurugram clash refused to leave mosque
Nuh violence spills over into Gurugram, mosque torched
Nuh violence spills over into Gurugram, mosque torched
One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March
One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March
Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR
Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR
India's T20 explosive squad ready to crush West Indies
India's T20 explosive squad ready to crush West Indies
Oppenheimer Races Ahead Of RRKPK
Oppenheimer Races Ahead Of RRKPK
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR

Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR

Haryana violence: 6 dead, 116 arrested, says CM

Haryana violence: 6 dead, 116 arrested, says CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances