SC agrees to list plea against Gyanvapi survey, but no interim order

Source: PTI
May 13, 2022 12:18 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Security was beefed up at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi following a court verdict ordering a survey of the complex, May 12, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey of the Gyanvapi premises.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, that a plea has been filed against the survey being conducted at the Varanasi site.

”Let me see,” the CJI said on urgent listing of the plea.

”We have filed in relation to a survey which has been directed to be conducted in relation to the Varanasi property. This (Gyanvapi) has been a mosque since time immemorial and this is clearly interdicted by the Places of Worship Act,” Ahmadi said.

He said the direction to conduct a survey has been passed and an order of status quo be passed at the moment.

”I do not know anything. How can I pass such an order? I will read. Let me see,” the CJI said.

A Varanasi local court on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

The district court also appointed two more lawyers to help the advocate commissioner carry out the survey at the mosque, which is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. It ordered the police to register FIRs if there are attempts to scuttle the exercise.

Source: PTI
 
