Rediff.com  » News » Complete Gyanvapi mosque survey by May 17, orders court

Complete Gyanvapi mosque survey by May 17, orders court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 12, 2022 15:36 IST
A district court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and appointed two additional advocate commissioners to assist him.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in front of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also directed for completion of the survey by May 17 and submission of its report, Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said.

 

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, which had also heard the matter relating to the opening of the two basements located inside the mosque complex for videography, delivered the verdict after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an application seeking a replacement of court official Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was assigned to do the survey, claiming he was not impartial.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
