News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC agrees hear plea for review of money laundering Act verdict

SC agrees hear plea for review of money laundering Act verdict

Source: PTI
August 22, 2022 11:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a plea seeking review of its order upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers related to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"Okay, we will list it," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said after the plea was mentioned before it.

It is common experience the world over that money laundering can be a "threat" to the good functioning of a financial system, the apex court had observed on July 27 while upholding the validity of certain provisions of the PMLA. It underlined that this is not an "ordinary offence".

 

The Centre has been insisting money laundering is an offence that is committed not only by unscrupulous businessmen but also terror organisations, posing a grave threat to national security.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had said authorities under the 2002 Act are "not police officers as such" and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench had said supply of an ECIR copy in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory and it is enough if the ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such an arrest.

The petitioners in the case had raised the issue of the contents of ECIR not being disclosed to the accused.

The court's judgment came on a clutch of over 200 petitions filed by individuals and other entities questioning various provisions of the PMLA, a law which the opposition has often claimed has been weaponised by the government to harass its political adversaries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Dangerous verdict': Oppn seeks review of PMLA order
'Dangerous verdict': Oppn seeks review of PMLA order
'No hope left' in SC, it can't be independent: Sibal
'No hope left' in SC, it can't be independent: Sibal
9 Crypto Exchanges Under ED Gaze
9 Crypto Exchanges Under ED Gaze
Bankey Bihari plans crowd control after stampede
Bankey Bihari plans crowd control after stampede
When Amit Shah Met NTR Jr, Ramoji Rao
When Amit Shah Met NTR Jr, Ramoji Rao
Recipe: Jayanti's Stuffed Kalonji Karela
Recipe: Jayanti's Stuffed Kalonji Karela
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property

ED filed maximum PMLA, FEMA cases in FY22: Govt

ED filed maximum PMLA, FEMA cases in FY22: Govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances