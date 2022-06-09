News
Rediff.com  » News » Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2022 14:01 IST
A court in New Delhi on Thursday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to a court, in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain's custody till June 13 on the ED's application that sought his further custody for five more days.

ASG S V Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material was found including cash and documents etc.

 

He told the court that the agency needed to confront Jain with certain documents.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, opposed the ED's application, saying the accused was already in ED's custody and that there was no ground to further extend his custody.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta had told the court that the agency had arrested Jain in the alleged money laundering case.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
