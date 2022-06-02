News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2022 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case like Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

 

Calling Sisodia the 'father of education movement in Delhi' and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
How AAP aims to recreate Punjab magic in Haryana
How AAP aims to recreate Punjab magic in Haryana
Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?
Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?
Vistara fined for letting untrained pilot land plane
Vistara fined for letting untrained pilot land plane
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
Something Wrong With The Pope?
Something Wrong With The Pope?
Terrorists kill employee inside bank premises in J-K
Terrorists kill employee inside bank premises in J-K
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National

Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances