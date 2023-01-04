News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism at UK airport

Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism at UK airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2023 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran actor Satish Shah has said that he was subjected to racist remarks by a staff member at London's Heathrow airport.

"Because we are Indians" was how the actor said he responded to the racist remark by a staff member.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star on Tuesday said the airport staff asked his colleague in a baffled tone about how Shah was able to afford first-class travel.

 

"I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class?" Shah tweeted on Tuesday.

The tweet on the actor's unverified handle went viral on social media and got over 12,000 likes and 1,300 retweets. The page has over 45,000 followers.

London Heathrow, one of the busiest international airports, apologised to Shah on Twitter and asked him to share details about the incident.

"Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?" the tweet read.

Many social media users lauded Shah for his dignified response.

"We are Indians, it's enough for them to explain everything. If the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of ours today," a user wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Indian students among victims of racism in Ukraine'
'Indian students among victims of racism in Ukraine'
Fan arrested after racism claims at England-India Test
Fan arrested after racism claims at England-India Test
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Review: The Five-Star Classic
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Review: The Five-Star Classic
Delhi temp drops to season's lowest, fog delays train
Delhi temp drops to season's lowest, fog delays train
Indian-origin man held in US for driving car off cliff
Indian-origin man held in US for driving car off cliff
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Cong workers follow Rahul, sport t-shirts in UP cold
Cong workers follow Rahul, sport t-shirts in UP cold
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Satish Shah: I owe my success to Kundan Shah

Satish Shah: I owe my success to Kundan Shah

'I had predicted that DDLJ would become a superhit'

'I had predicted that DDLJ would become a superhit'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances