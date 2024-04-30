Sorry, I couldn't do it: NEET aspirant ends life in Kota; 9th since Jan

A 20-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test aspirant allegedly hanged himself here days before appearing for his third attempt at cracking the exam.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well," a note found in the room said.

This is the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in the coaching hub stood at 26 in 2023.

Rajasthan native Bharat Kumar Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning, the police said.

They said a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room saying 全orry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya' (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well).

Rajput had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test twice before and was scheduled to appear for his third attempt on May 5, Jawahar Nagar sub-inspector Gopal Singh said.

The student lived in a paying guest room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and was preparing for the medical entrance exam for the past one year. His nephew Rohit stayed with him and was also studying for the same exam, SI Singh said.

The medical aspirant allegedly committed suicide around 10.30 am on Tuesday when his nephew went outside. At around 11.15 am, when Rohit returned, he found the room was closed from inside so he peeped through a window and saw Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet, the officer said.

Prima facie, it seems that the student took the extreme step as he was under stress of not performing well in his third attempt, however, the actual reason of death would be clear only after investigation, Singh said.

The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after arrival of his family members from their native Dholpura district, he added.

On Sunday, a NEET aspirant and Haryana native Sumit Panchal (20) also allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. No note was recovered from the spot.