Kerala Opposition Questions CM's Silence on Minister's Allegations

Kerala Opposition Questions CM's Silence on Minister's Allegations

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 20:49 IST

Kerala's political landscape is heating up as the opposition demands answers from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding serious allegations against Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, raising concerns about women's safety and government accountability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticises Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations against Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
  • Satheesan questions the CM's commitment to women's safety in light of the allegations of infidelity and assault made by the minister's wife.
  • The opposition is demanding an explanation and action from the Chief Minister and the police regarding the complaint against Ganesh Kumar.
  • Ganesh Kumar dismisses the allegations as politically motivated, while his wife initially pursued the complaint before withdrawing it after an apology.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday took a swipe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recalling his much-discussed 'Love you to the moon and back' teacup gesture, while seeking a response from the government over allegations levelled against state Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar by his wife.

Satheesan said the Chief Minister, who had projected himself as a strong advocate of women's safety, must clarify his stand in the wake of the allegations made by the minister's wife.

 

"What is the stand of the Chief Minister (in this matter), who sat holding a cup, projecting himself as the biggest champion of women's safety? What action will he take?" asked Satheesan, while addressing reporters here.

The LoP was apparently referring to the widely circulated image of Vijayan holding a teacup inscribed with the words "Love you to the moon and back" during an anti-Centre protest in the state capital earlier this year,

The CM's action was widely interpreted then as a gesture of solidarity with a survivor in the sexual assault case involving expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Satheesan questioned the government's response to the allegations against Ganesh Kumar, asking what action the CM and the police intended to take in the matter.

Satheesan also wondered why the police allegedly left the minister's residence without properly inquiring into the complaint after Menon contacted them.

"What justice can women in Kerala expect if even a minister's wife cannot get it?" he asked.

Allegations and Rebuttals

Bindhu Menon, the minister's wife, had on Monday levelled allegations of infidelity against Ganesh Kumar and claimed that she had been living separately for the past several months due to his alleged relationships with several women.

She also alleged that the minister's personal staff had assaulted her.

Ganesh Kumar, however, dismissed the allegations as "politically motivated", saying they were being raised ahead of the Assembly elections.

However, the minister's wife on Tuesday said she will not be moving forward with the complaint against her husband as he has admitted his mistake and apologised.

Kumar, a leader of the Kerala Congress (B), had married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from his former wife Yamini Thankachy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
