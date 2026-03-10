HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Minister's Wife Withdraws Complaint Following Apology

Kerala Minister's Wife Withdraws Complaint Following Apology

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 10:47 IST

x

The wife of Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has withdrawn her complaint against him after he admitted his mistake and offered an apology, resolving the marital dispute.

Key Points

  • Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife dropped her complaint after he apologised.
  • Bindhu Menon stated she did not intend to tarnish the minister's or the government's image.
  • The complaint involved allegations of infidelity and marital issues since 2014.
  • Menon had been living separately for months due to the minister's alleged relationships with other women.

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife on Tuesday said that she will not be moving forward with the complaint against her husband as he admitted his mistake and apologised.

Speaking to a news channel, Bindhu Menon said that as she did not take his calls, the minister called her sister and "spoke emotionally".

 

"I never intended to tarnish his or the government's image. I spoke during an emotional outburst. I am not going forward with the complaint, as he called and said that we can resolve the issue. The minister need not apologise to the public," she said.

Menon on Monday had levelled allegations of infidelity against him after he denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the matter.

She had said there had been marital issues with Ganesh Kumar since their marriage in 2014.

The Kerala Congress (B) leader married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.

Menon said she had been living separately for the past several months because of Ganesh's relationship with several women.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Minister's Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity Amidst Election Season
Kerala Minister's Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity Amidst Election Season
Kerala Minister's Infidelity Allegations Put Ruling LDF on Defensive
Kerala Minister's Infidelity Allegations Put Ruling LDF on Defensive
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Apologises to Mammootty for Online Attacks
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Apologises to Mammootty for Online Attacks
Kerala Govt Opposes Plea to Suspend Antony Raju's Conviction in Evidence Tampering Case
Kerala Govt Opposes Plea to Suspend Antony Raju's Conviction in Evidence Tampering Case
Mamata Banerjee Faces Resignation Calls After President's Displeasure

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference5:02

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi3:06

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO