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Home  » News » Tamil Nadu Court Hands Death Penalty in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case

Tamil Nadu Court Hands Death Penalty in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 23:23 IST

In a landmark ruling, nine police officers in India have been sentenced to death for the brutal custodial deaths of a father and son, highlighting the severity of police brutality and the fight for justice in the Sathankulam case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Nine police officers in Tamil Nadu have been sentenced to death for the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and J Bennix in 2020.
  • The father and son were arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules and subsequently died from police brutality.
  • The court classified the case as the 'rarest of rare,' emphasising the severity of the crime committed by law enforcement.
  • In addition to the death penalty, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.40 crore to be paid to the victims' family as compensation.
  • The CBI investigated the case and filed charges against the accused within 90 days, leading to the conviction and sentencing.

In a landmark judgement, a court here on Monday handed the death penalty to nine police personnel in the sensational 2020 Sathankulam custodial death case.

Father-son duo P Jayaraj and J Bennix died after they were assaulted by the convicted policemen in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu for keeping their mobile shop open in violation of COVID-19 norms.

 

First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the rarest of rare, observing that those entrusted with protecting the public had committed a crime that shook the collective conscience of society.

The court sentenced all nine convicted police personnel to death for the murders of Jayaraj and Bennix.

The convicts include former inspector S Sridhar, former sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, and head constables Murugan and Saamidurai.

In addition to the capital punishment, the court imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.40 crore on the convicts to be paid as compensation to the victims' family.

While pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the judge said police are meant to protect the common man, and when they become the perpetrators of such brutality, the law must act as a deterrent.

It also noted that by killing both the father and the son at once, police had uprooted the very foundation of a family.

The judge stressed that the punishment must be severe enough to ensure such horrors never recur.

CBI Investigation and Findings

"The case dates back to June 19, 2020, wherein the accused police officials of Santhankulam PS had wrongfully confined P Jeyraj. His son Benniks, who went to police station to enquire as to why his father was detained was also confined after some altercation," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the case, said in a statement.

Thereafter, the father and the son were mercilessly beaten and brutally tortured by the accused police officials on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, 2020, the spokesperson said.

"Benniks succumbed to injuries on 22nd and Jeyraj on 23rd June. The case was transferred to CBI for fair investigation by the Tamil Nadu government.

"After a thorough investigation, CBI filed charge sheet against... 9 accused persons within 90 days," the spokesperson said.

Public Outcry and Court Proceedings

Following a massive public outcry, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took note of the case.

A total of 105 witnesses were examined over five years. Of the initial 10 accused, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai died during the trial due to health complications.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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