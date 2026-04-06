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Home  » News » 9 cops face noose for custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks

9 cops face noose for custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 06, 2026 20:44 IST

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In addition to the capital punishment, the court imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.40 crore on the convicts to be paid as compensation to the victims' family.

Custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks

IMAGE: The convicted police officers in custody. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A court in Madurai sentenced nine police personnel to death in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case.
  • The judge termed it a 'rarest of rare' crime, saying the brutality shocked the collective conscience.
  • Victims P Jayaraj and his son J Benniks were arrested during the COVID lockdown and died after alleged custodial torture.
  • The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.40 crore as compensation for the victims' family.
  • The case, which triggered nationwide outrage, was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation after intervention by the Madras high court.

A court in Madurai on Monday sentenced nine police personnel to death for the brutal custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, Tuticorin.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the rarest of rare, observing that those entrusted with protecting the public had committed a crime that shook the collective conscience of society.

 

The court sentenced all nine convicted police officers to death for the murders of P Jayaraj and his son J Benniks.

Jayaraj and Benniks were tortured in custody

In addition to the capital punishment, the court imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.40 crore on the convicts to be paid as compensation to the victims' family.

The tragedy dates back to June 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, when Jayaraj and Benniks were picked up for allegedly keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond permitted hours.

They were subjected to extreme physical assault while in custody, leading to their deaths at a hospital days later.

Following a massive public outcry, the Madras HC took notice of the case, which was eventually investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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