Sasikala Meets Perarivalan: What's Cooking?

A G Perarivalan -- a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who was released by the Supreme Court on May 18, 2022 -- and his mother Arputhammal met V K Sasikala, former AIADMK chief minister J Jayalalithaa's long-time associate, at her residence at T Nagar in Chennai on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Sasikala has been trying without success so far to return to the AIADMK of which she was briefly general secretary after Jayalalithaa's death.

After the Supreme Court order last week, Perarivalan first called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Sasikala-Perarivalan meeting.

IMAGE: A G Perarivalan, third from right, and his mother Arputhammal, second from right, with V K Sasikala, second from left, and others at her T Nagar residence.

