Rediff.com  » News » Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead in Pakistan

Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 14, 2024 18:01 IST
Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday, official sources said.

IMAGE: People attend the funeral of Sarabjit Singh in large numbers at Bhikhiwind in Punjab on May 3, 2013. Photograph: Munish Sharma/Reuters

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sources said.

 

Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Tamba, whose father's name is Sarfaraz Javed, was born in Lahore in 1979 and was a close associate of the LeT founder.

A group of Pakistani prisoners had attacked Singh with bricks and iron rods.

Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
