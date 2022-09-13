News
Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail in 2013, killed in road accident

Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail in 2013, killed in road accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2022 09:33 IST
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, passed away on Monday.

IMAGE: Sarabji Singh's wife, Sukhpreet Kaur, centre, carrying a placard with her husband's picture. Photograph: PTI Photo

Singh's wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur in Amritsar, said police.

She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last, they said.

Her cremation will take place at her native place Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

She is survived by two daughters Poonam and Swapandeep Kaur.

 

In June,Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur, who had raised her voice at different forums in a bid to get her brother out of prison, had died following chest pain.

Sarabjit Singh (49) had died following an attack on him by the inmates of a Lahore prison in April 2013.

He was convicted of alleged terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. However, the government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

After his death, Sarabjit's body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar where his last rites were held.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
