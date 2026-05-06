HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Congress Criticises State Government On Law And Order

Maharashtra Congress Criticises State Government On Law And Order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 22:15 IST

x

The Maharashtra Congress has criticised the state government, alleging a rise in crimes against women and questioning the administration's handling of law and order.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Congress criticises the state government over deteriorating law and order.
  • Congress alleges a rise in crimes against women in Maharashtra.
  • Harshwardhan Sapkal questions the government's priorities amid rising crime rates.
  • The Congress leader claims offenders feel emboldened due to diminished fear of law.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging a rise in crimes against women and questioning the administration's priorities.

Congress Alleges Government Neglect

In a post on X, Sapkal targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, claiming that the leadership was engaged in public and social events while serious incidents of crimes against minor girls were being reported across the state.

 

He referred to multiple recent cases, including alleged assaults on minor girls in Pune, Akola and Palghar districts, and asked when justice would be delivered to victims, including a three-year-old girl from Nasrapur in Pune.

Diminished Fear Of Law

The Congress leader alleged that fear of law has diminished and offenders feel emboldened.

He further claimed that the government's messaging on women's empowerment does not reflect the ground reality of safety for women.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Congress Challenges BJP On Women's Reservation Stance
Congress Challenges BJP On Women's Reservation Stance
Uproar in Maha as Cong leader compares Fadnavis to Aurangzeb
Uproar in Maha as Cong leader compares Fadnavis to Aurangzeb
Being spied upon by Mumbai police, claims Maha Cong chief
Being spied upon by Mumbai police, claims Maha Cong chief
Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over Sangamner Acid Attack Case
Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over Sangamner Acid Attack Case
Maharashtra Opposition Alleges Deteriorating Law and Order, Farmer Neglect

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks at Hyderabad House3:00

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks...

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment after late-night blast0:53

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment...

Ranbir-Alia STEAL the Spotlight at Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening0:40

Ranbir-Alia STEAL the Spotlight at Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO