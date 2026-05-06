Maharashtra Congress Criticises State Government On Law And Order

The Maharashtra Congress has criticised the state government, alleging a rise in crimes against women and questioning the administration's handling of law and order.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Maharashtra Congress criticises the state government over deteriorating law and order.

Congress alleges a rise in crimes against women in Maharashtra.

Harshwardhan Sapkal questions the government's priorities amid rising crime rates.

The Congress leader claims offenders feel emboldened due to diminished fear of law.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging a rise in crimes against women and questioning the administration's priorities.

Congress Alleges Government Neglect

In a post on X, Sapkal targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, claiming that the leadership was engaged in public and social events while serious incidents of crimes against minor girls were being reported across the state.

He referred to multiple recent cases, including alleged assaults on minor girls in Pune, Akola and Palghar districts, and asked when justice would be delivered to victims, including a three-year-old girl from Nasrapur in Pune.

Diminished Fear Of Law

The Congress leader alleged that fear of law has diminished and offenders feel emboldened.

He further claimed that the government's messaging on women's empowerment does not reflect the ground reality of safety for women.