The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadami Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh waves at supporters. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who has been in jail for six months.

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.