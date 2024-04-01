Kejriwal taken to Tihar, to be lodged in a separate cell

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, officials said.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bought to Tihar Jail after being sent to judicial custody till April 15 in Delhi liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"He was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell," a jail official said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October last year in the same case, was earlier lodged in jail number 2 but was shifted to Jail number 5 recently.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the same case, is lodged in Jail number 1, while Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha is in Jail number 6 of the women's jail.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was 'totally uncooperative'.

Meanwhile, a protest erupted on Monday outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Kejriwal.

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance.

A senior police officer said that they have stepped up the security arrangements outside Tihar Jail to maintain law and order.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic would be 'affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to a demonstration' in a post on X.

'Kindly avoid the stretch,' police said.