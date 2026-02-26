HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sanjay Raut acquitted in defamation case

February 26, 2026 13:15 IST

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut secures acquittal in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha Somaiya, over allegations of a Rs 100 crore scam, marking a significant legal victory.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena-UBT MP, has been acquitted in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya.
  • The defamation case stemmed from allegations made by Raut against Medha and Kirit Somaiya regarding a Rs 100 crore scam.
  • A magistrate court previously convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days in jail, but the sessions court overturned the ruling.
  • The allegations involved a scam related to the construction of public toilets in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area.

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday allowed the revision application of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, acquitting him in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

The BJP leader's wife had dragged the Rajya Sabha member to court, claiming he made baseless and completely defamatory allegations in the media against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction of public toilets in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area.

 

Raut was convicted last year

A magistrate court last year convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days in jail in the case.

The Sena-UBT leader later filed an appeal before the sessions court, challenging the magistrate's ruling.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court allowed his plea on Thursday.

The detailed order was not available yet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
