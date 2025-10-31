Facing serious health issues, says BJP-baiter Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has developed serious health issues and is undergoing treatment and has been advised not to mingle with people.

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut.

Raut, in a post on X, also expressed hope that he will be in good health by next year.

"You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public," he wrote, without elaborating further.

A bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his daily media interactions.

Raut was expected to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1.