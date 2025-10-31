HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Facing serious health issues, says BJP-baiter Sanjay Raut

Facing serious health issues, says BJP-baiter Sanjay Raut

Source: PTI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 16:13 IST

x

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has developed serious health issues and is undergoing treatment and has been advised not to mingle with people.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Raut, in a post on X, also expressed hope that he will be in good health by next year.

"You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public," he wrote, without elaborating further.

 

A bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his daily media interactions.

Raut was expected to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra'
'There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra'
Raut says some rebel MLAs to return to Uddhav camp
Raut says some rebel MLAs to return to Uddhav camp
Raut walks out of jail, prays at Siddhivinayak temple
Raut walks out of jail, prays at Siddhivinayak temple
Raut took 'active interest' in Patra Chawl project: ED
Raut took 'active interest' in Patra Chawl project: ED
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Tableaux from various states showcase Unity in Diversity in Kevadia3:33

Tableaux from various states showcase Unity in Diversity...

Sharvari's HOT gym look!1:00

Sharvari's HOT gym look!

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!0:35

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO